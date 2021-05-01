Check out the THEN and NOW picture of Rahul Vaidya, the transformation will shock you!

MUMBAI: Rahul Vaidya’s stint in the Bigg Boss house was loved by the audience, and he was one of the most famous and strongest contestants of the house. He emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

Post his stint in the Bigg Boss house, Rahul gained immense love and success, and fans are waiting to see him in his next project.

In the Bigg Boss house, he made headlines for his fights with Rubina and Abhinav and also for his friendship and loyalty to Aly Goni.

He was seen with his lady love Disha where they had gone for a vacation. They were spotted a couple of times as they went for dinner dates and posed for the paps.

Post the show, the singer is in demand and is getting many offers. Recently, we saw him recording a song at the studio, and media reports suggest that it might be out soon.

Now we came across the THEN and Now a picture of the singer and one must say what a commendable transformation.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: OMG! Rahul Vaidya plans to make a new alliance with Rubina Dilaik)

Rahul has completely transformed himself from a young chocolate boy to a good build macho and a mature look person.

We are sure the transformation was not an easy one but Rahul with a lot of hard work and dedication as made his personality a killer one.

He is very particular about his health and eating habits and he is very regular with his workouts at the Gym.

Today he is has a crazy fan following where his fans bestow a lot of love and support on him.

But Kudos! to the singer for such a mind-blowing transformation and this defiantly deserves applause.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's mother approves of his son's pairing with Telly fame Disha Parmar and awaits Disha's response to Rahul's proposal)