Check out the THEN and NOW picture of Rubina Diliak with her BFF!

MUMBAI: Rubina Diliak these days is grabbing the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house and she is one of the strongest contestants of the house and could be a potentional winner.

Her fans are going all out to make her the winner of the show and every day the actress is trending online.

Rubina’s best friend is Srishty Rode who was one of the contestants in Bigg Boss season 12 and she also was a strong contestant but was eliminated from the show before the finale.

But now we have seen how Srishty is unconditionally supporting Rubina and is rotting for her win and is appealing from all the audience’s and fans to vote for the shakti’s actresses.

The friendship between the two began on the sets of Chhoti Bahu - Sawar Ke Rang Rachi and again worked together in Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed and since then the friendship is going on strong.

Now we came across a post of a THEN and NOW picture of Rubina and Srishty where one click if from their show Chhoti Bahu - Sawar Ke Rang Rachi and one from today’s time.

Well, both Rubina and Srishty both have transformed themselves from what they were to what they are now. It been 9 years since their friendship and nothing seemed to have changed.

It so good to see true friendship exist in the competitive entertainment industry.

