Check out the 'then and now' pictures of Hum Paanch stars

MUMBAI: Hum Paanch was one of the most successful shows on television. It was the first show under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and marked Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor as producers.

Ekta had said in one of her interviews that she made Hum Paanch with a limited budget and she didn’t know that the serial will be such a massive hit.

The series that started way back in 1995 opened the gate for various other serials to be made on television. The show was telecasted on Zee Tv and made the channel number one.

The biggest USP of the serial was that every character was so entertaining and that the audiences could relate to them.

Meenakshi, Sweety, Kajal, Radhika and Choti were characters that lived in peoples mind for ages.

Whether it was Sweety’s madness, Kajal' s gundagri or Radhika's comic act, everyone stood out with their performance and became household names.

How can we forget the veteran actors like Ashok Saraf as Anand Mathur, Shoma Anand as Bina Mathur who played the parents to these mad characters.

Now during this period of quarantine, there are many serials that are been telecasted as a re-run and Hum Paanch is one of them and the audience is enjoying watching them all over again.

We bring you a video of the stars how they looked THEN to how they look NOW and yes, there is a vast difference in some of them where you can’t even recognize them.

But what a surprise to see Bollywood superstar Vidya Balan in the series and this actress has come a long way.

The video will also take on a nostalgic mode and ever 90s kid will feel this emotion.

There is no doubt that Ekta Kapoor has changed the face of television by making successful serials like Hum Paanch, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasutii Zindagi Kay, Kahiin to Hoga etc which changed the entire television industry.

Time and again, Ekta has said that Hum Paanch was very special to her as this is the serial that got Balaji Telefilms into motion.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

(VIDEO CREDIT : YOUTUBE, ZEE TV. BALAJI TELEFILMS, BOLLYWOOD FM 98.5)