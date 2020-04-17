Check out the 'then and now' pictures of Miley Jab Hum Tum stars

MUMBAI: Miley Jab Hum Tum was one of the most loved and successful shows on Star one. The show made Mohit Sehgal, Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani and Rati Pandey a household name, and their fan flowing shot up to another level.

The show had a massive fan following till date and the fans miss watching the show. They do send messages to the producer and the makers of the show to bring back the show with the same cast. It’s almost a decade since the show went off air but the fans still miss the show.

Now one of the fans from the group shared a video where you can see the entire cast how they looked THEN and NOW. The video will take you through a nostalgic ride, and will bring a smile on the fans of the show.

In the video, you will realize what a long way these actors have come and today they look a bit different though Mohit almost looks the same.

Fans have commented saying how much they miss the show and the actors. While some say that they miss Mayank and Nupur some fans support Gunjan and Samrat.

It was the number one show then and has two successful seasons. Till today the actors are remembered by their screen name.

Who was your favourite Jodi?

Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.