Check out the times when Indian Idol 12 saw the heat of controversies; read inside

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 12 is one of the top-rated shows currently, thanks to the contestants and the various themes the makers are trying to manifest in the show. However, with success comes a few controversies as well. That’s what the current season of the singing reality saw as it embroiled with some controversies that made the maximum noise on social media.

Right from Amit Kumar’s explosive revelation about the contestants and the show, Nachiket Lele’s unfair eviction to Anu Malik's appearance on the show as the judge despite the sexual conduct, this list includes all the controversies.

1. Amit Kumar’s statement: The special episode where the contestants were given a tribute to legendary singer Kishore Kumar, received immense flak from netizens. In an interview, his son revealed that he himself didn’t enjoy the episode. Kumar even claimed that he was told to praise and uplift them despite their singing performance as it is a tribute to Kishore da.

Nachiket Lele’s unfair eviction: He was one of the best contestants in the show; however, all went downhill when he was eliminated from the show that left his fans disappointed. His fans thought it was unfair and biased, and took to social media, demanding 'Justice for Nachiket.’

Anu Malik’s appearance on the show: Earlier, Indian Idol 11 has asked the music composer to step down from the position of the judge due to #MeToo misconduct. However, this time, he was back on the show as a judge and netizens are not very pleased with this. Even Sona Mohapatra slammed the TV channels for bringing ‘sexual predators’ on TV.

Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal’s fake love angle: Both Pawandeep and Arunita are strong contenders for the show. Nevertheless, the makers did try to create a love angle between the two which backfired them. The love angle irked netizens and they slammed for their fake stint.

Sawai Bhatt’s ordeal about his ailing mother: In one of the episodes, he shared his ordeal about his ailing mother and said he was planning to quit the show. But netizens didn’t buy it and called the show a ‘well-scripted drama’.

