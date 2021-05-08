Check out the twist that Krishna Kaul aka Ranbir of KumKum Bhagya gives to the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television, and it almost always tops the TRP charts. The audience loves the chemistry between Abhi and Pragya.

The show had taken a leap a while ago and new actors had joined the team. Currently, the show’s storyline is focusing on Ranbir and Prachi’s love story.

Kaul, who is essaying the role of Ranbir, has become a household name and has a massive fan following. His chemistry with Prachi aka Mugdha is loved by the audience.

Krishna has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to him, and they shower a lot of love on him.

He is quite active on his social media accounts and keeps sharing his whereabouts and keeps his fans updated.

( ALSO READ: Check out the song sung by Krishna Kaul aka Ranbir of KumKum Bhagya to get rid of Corona )

Krishna is a quite humourous person in his real life and he keeps posting funny stuff on his social media account.

Recently he shared a song from the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and he shows us that if it was made today in the year 2021 how would it be looking.

In the video, one can see how he used the Instagram filter of broadening the lips on SRK and Kajol and said that if they shot the movie today it would have looked like this.

He not only used the filter on the movie but also on the entire cast of Kumkum Bhagya and the actors were looking dam funny.

The video is a funny one and will leave you in splits

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Look what Krishna Kaul made Shabir and Sriti do on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya )