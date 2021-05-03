Check out the UNKNOWN facts of Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is a budding television actress who is currently portraying the titular role of Imlie in Star Plus' Hindi soap - Imlie.

In this show, Sumbul plays the role of the titular protagonist Imlie, who hails from a small village (named Pagdandiya) and was forced to marry a city journalist under helpless circumstances and her village's tight rural superstitions. Owing to her brilliant on-screen delivery of the said role, Sumbul has garnered immense household fame in a very short span of time, owing to which her show is doing wonders in the TRP charts while the audience is absolutely loving her on-screen character and are lauding her performance.

Her show also co-stars other actors like Gashmeer Mahajani (who plays her on-screen husband), Mayuri Deshmukh, Jyoti Gauba, Indraneel Bhattacharya and others.

However, only a few know very little about this budding star who had earlier seen her playing side roles in other prominent Hindi shows of different channels like Sony TV's Chandragupta Maurya, Zee TV's Jodha Akbar, amongst others.

For the unversed, she embarked upon the world of showbiz as a child artiste and had also made her silver-screen debut only a few years ago.

Without any further ado, scroll down to view the unknown facts on Imlie fame - Sumbul Touqeer Khan...

1. Sumbul hails from a small town named Katni, which is located in Madhya Pradesh. She is also known by her 2 other names - Gungun (her nickname) and Eza Touqeer Khan.

2. She has a younger sister named Saniya Touqeer, who's also an actress in the industry.

3. Sumbul's parents got divorced at the age of 6 and her father raised both of his daughters.

4. Sumbul's father is a dance choreographer of various Hindi dance reality shows and he took a transfer from Delhi to Mumbai in 2016 after seeing that both of his daughters shared a common interest in dancing, so that they could try out their lucks in the entertainment industry.

5. Both the Khan sisters had participated in a lot of Krishna and Ram-Leela shows back in Delhi, owing to which both of them developed a knack for acting.

6. Before embarking upon acting as her career, she received formal acting training from Monika Verma's 'Sehejmoodra Acting Academy'.

7. Sumbul entered into the world of showbiz back in 2011 (before settling down in Mumbai), when she debuted on the small-screen role with Sony TV's Chandragupta Maurya, wherein she played the role of Shubhada.

8. In 2013, she portrayed the role of Mehtab in another period-drama show - Zee TV's Jodha Akbar, after which she went on portraying many other side roles in different Hindi shows.

9. Amid her showbiz growth, in 2014, she and her sister had even participated in the reality dance show DID Lil Masters 3 as young contestants. She still has an interest in singing and dancing as her hobbies.

10. In 2019, Sumbul bagged her first silver-screen debut role in the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15.

11. In this year itself, she also got to feature in Dhvani Bhanushali's popular music video - Vaaste.

12. In the next year, with the commencement of Imlie on Star Plus, Sumbul bagged the titular lead-role of the show, thus, marking it as her break-through role as well. Within a span of few months, Imlie shot up to immense household fame in no time through the exemplary delivery of her performance as Imlie, such that she's got the audience hooked to their screens whenever the show goes on-air and the result of which is clearly visible on the TRP charts.

Source: Internet