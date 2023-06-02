Check out the Wedding looks of Hiba Nawab and Karanveer Mehra on Woh Toh Hai Albelaa?

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from the show. Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering TV updates from your favorite tv shows to your screens so you’ll don’t miss out on the happenings around them! Woh Toh Hai Albelaa has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The pair of Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab is loved by the masses. The show is witnessing heightened turmoil and Sayuri’s attempts at saving her daughter.

Karanveer Mehra has taken up the character of Vikrant and is keeping Sayuri with him, by holding her and Kanha’s daughter as leverage.

Now, we can see a BTS still has surfaced from the sets of the show wherein Karanveer and Hiba are dressed up in their attire for the wedding and this has us in a tizzy if the wedding will actually take place!

Meanwhile on the show, Sayuri is now upset with Vikrant for not taking care of her daughter and warns him that if anything were to happen to her daughter, he would have no leverage against her and she can leave, Vikrant pales at this.

We see that Kanha had visited Sayuri and his daughter, having no idea who she was and is now looking for more clues to draw the connection to Sayuri. Sayuri is now seen convincing Vikrant to get Mitthu for the wedding so that both their daughters are there in the wedding.

Later, Kanha is seen connecting the dots that Mithu is probably his and Sayuri’s daughter.

