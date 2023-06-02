Check out the Wedding looks of Hiba Nawab and Karanveer Mehra on Woh Toh Hai Albelaa?

Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. Sayuri is now upset with Vikrant for not taking care of her daughter and warns him that if anything were to happen to her daughter, he would have no leverage against her and she can leave, Vikrant pales at this.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 18:33
Check out the Wedding looks of Hiba Nawab and Karanveer Mehra on Woh Toh Hai Albelaa?

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from the show. Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering TV updates from your favorite tv shows to your screens so you’ll don’t miss out on the happenings around them! Woh Toh Hai Albelaa has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The pair of Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab is loved by the masses. The show is witnessing heightened turmoil and Sayuri’s attempts at saving her daughter.

Also read:  Hiba Nawab gets FURIOUS with This crew member on the sets of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, read to know what happened

We know that audience diligently waits to capture every episode of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa on their TV screens and get engrossed in the plot.

However, we are of the opinion that our readers enjoy knowing what goes on behind the scenes and around their favorite TV stars just as much.

Similarly, now we came across a clip from the sets.

Karanveer Mehra has taken up the character of Vikrant and is keeping Sayuri with him, by holding her and Kanha’s daughter as leverage.

Now, we can see a BTS still has surfaced from the sets of the show wherein Karanveer and Hiba are dressed up in their attire for the wedding and this has us in a tizzy if the wedding will actually take place!

Check it out!

What are your guesses on this secret mission?

Do let us know your guesses in the comments below!

Meanwhile on the show, Sayuri is now upset with Vikrant for not taking care of her daughter and warns him that if anything were to happen to her daughter, he would have no leverage against her and she can leave, Vikrant pales at this.

We see that Kanha had visited Sayuri and his daughter, having no idea who she was and is now looking for more clues to draw the connection to Sayuri. Sayuri is now seen convincing Vikrant to get Mitthu for the wedding so that both their daughters are there in the wedding.

Later, Kanha is seen connecting the dots that Mithu is probably his and Sayuri’s daughter.

Also read:  From Hiba Nawab to Rachana Mistry; check out their COOL collection of Winter-Wear

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates about what goes on BTS on your favorite shows.

BTS TV news Woh Toh Hai Albelaa TV shows gossip BTS UPDATE Shaheer Sheikh Kanha Sayuri Hiba Nawab Star Bharat TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert Pallavi Pradhan Aparna Dixit Dharti Bhatt Vaishnavi Ganatra BTS TV gossip
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 18:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat makes a major decision because of Savi
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Did you know, actor Karan Wahi is the key to Dear Ishq co-stars Sehban Azim and Niyati Fatnani's friendship?!
MUMBAI :Jo pyaar likhta hai, kya pyaar karne ke kaabil hai? Disney+ Hotstar recently launched its latest romantic drama...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Aarav’s sweet gesture for mom Katha
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Viaan jealous as Ehsan gets close to Katha
MUMBAI : Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s doppelganger Asmita Gupta takes netizens by surprise; Watch some of her videos here
MUMBAI:Social Media is rife with influencers who make good content for users, and some of them are very creative and...
Recent Stories
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s doppelganger Asmita Gupta takes netizens by surprise; Watch some of her videos here
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s doppelganger Asmita Gupta takes netizens by surprise; Watch some of her videos here

Latest Video

Related Stories
Did Seerat Kapoor and Jyoti Gauba just hint at a Major Twist Planned for Cheeni’s wedding? Find out here
Did Seerat Kapoor and Jyoti Gauba just hint at a Major Twist Planned for Cheeni’s wedding? Find out here
Exclusive! Randeep Rai on collaborating once again with Sony TV and being a part of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, “I feel very lucky
Exclusive! Randeep Rai on collaborating with Sony TV once again and being a part of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, “I feel very lucky to be a part of this show and work with Sony TV”
Twinkle Arora aka Nehmat reveals who are her best friends on Udaariyaan, check out`
Twinkle Arora aka Nehmat reveals who she is closest to On Udaariyaan, check out
Indian Idol Season 13 : Veteran actress Mumtaz recalls the time when late actor Shammi Kapoor had proposed to her for marriage
Indian Idol Season 13 : Veteran actress Mumtaz recalls the time when late actor Shammi Kapoor had proposed to her for marriage
Anupama’s Anu aka Asmi Deo has a Special Name for Ashlesha Savant, find out here
Anupama’s Anu aka Asmi Deo has a Special Name for Ashlesha Savant, find out here
Master Chef India Season 7 : The judges introduce the three rounds that the contestants will have to go through this week to sav
Master Chef India Season 7 : The judges introduce the three rounds that the contestants will have to go through this week to save themselves from the elimination