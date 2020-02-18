Check out the wedding preparations in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is one of the popular drama series of the small screen. The daily is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and has become instantly popular among the fans.

The show has an amazing and impressive storyline which has left the viewers hooked to the screen. Also, the mind-blowing star cast has done wonders for the show.

Apart from that, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has always been high on drama, especially when any celebrations are set to take place.

Currently, Abeer and Mishti's wedding sequence is taking place and on the other hand, Kunal and Kuhu are also about to get married. While more drama will take place with Abeer-Mishti and Kuhu-Kunal's wedding, the viewers are going to get to see the entire star cast all decked up in stylish attires.

Previously, we have seen how Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam among others have given us major style goals with their beautiful traditional attires. This time, it's Mishti's wedding and we can't wait to see her all decked up in beautiful bridal avatar.

Take a look at Rhea's pictures:

Rhea has always given major lehenga goals by donning stylish lehenga for every celebration that takes place in the show.

Kaveri recently revealed her bridal look and we were left stunned.

What do you think about these stylish divas of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke? Tell us in the comments.