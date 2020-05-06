Check out the winner list of of DANCE INDIA DANCE across seasons

These contestants danced their way out and emerged as winners
MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters - Remo, Geeta and Terence and grand Master Mithun is a brand today.
The judges were replaced from Season 4 and we saw all new judges in the forthcoming seasons.
The show is created and produced by Essel Vision Productions and gives a chance for India's best dancers to showcase their talent like never before!
Here we bring you the list of winners of all the seasons of DANCE INDIA DANCE.
Season 1
The winner of Season 1 was Salman Yusuff Khan (from Remo Ke Rangeelay) whereas Alisha Singh (from Terence Ki Toli) was the first runner up.
Season 2
The winner of Season 2 was Shakti Mohan (from Terence Ki Toli) whereas Dharmesh Yelande (from Geeta Ki Gang) was the first runner up.
Season 3
The winner of Season 3 was Rajasmita Kar (from Geeta Ki Gang) whereas Pradeep Gurung (from Terence Ki Toli) was the first runner up.
Season 4
The winner of Season 4 was Shyam Yadav (from Mudassar Ki Mandali) whereas Manan Sachdeva (from Shruti Ke Shandar) was the first runner up.
Season 5
The winner of Season 5 was Proneeta Swargiary (from Punit Ke Panthers) whereas Manan Sachdeva (from Shruti Ke Shandar) was the first runner up.
Season 6
The winner of Season 6 was Sanket Gaonkar (from Mini Ke Masterblasters) whereas Sachin Sharma (from Marzi Ke Mastane) was the first runner up.
Season 7
The winner of Season 6 was Unreal Crew (Tuttmation - Tutting and Animation) whereas I Am Hip-Hop was the first runner up.
For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com