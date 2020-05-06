Check out the winner list of of DANCE INDIA DANCE across seasons

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters - Remo, Geeta and Terence and grand Master Mithun is a brand today.

The judges were replaced from Season 4 and we saw all new judges in the forthcoming seasons.

The show is created and produced by Essel Vision Productions and gives a chance for India's best dancers to showcase their talent like never before!

Here we bring you the list of winners of all the seasons of DANCE INDIA DANCE.

Season 1

The winner of Season 1 was Salman Yusuff Khan (from Remo Ke Rangeelay) whereas Alisha Singh (from Terence Ki Toli) was the first runner up.

Season 2

The winner of Season 2 was Shakti Mohan (from Terence Ki Toli) whereas Dharmesh Yelande (from Geeta Ki Gang) was the first runner up.

Season 3

The winner of Season 3 was Rajasmita Kar (from Geeta Ki Gang) whereas Pradeep Gurung (from Terence Ki Toli) was the first runner up.

Season 4

The winner of Season 4 was Shyam Yadav (from Mudassar Ki Mandali) whereas Manan Sachdeva (from Shruti Ke Shandar) was the first runner up.

Season 5

The winner of Season 5 was Proneeta Swargiary (from Punit Ke Panthers) whereas Manan Sachdeva (from Shruti Ke Shandar) was the first runner up.

Season 6

The winner of Season 6 was Sanket Gaonkar (from Mini Ke Masterblasters) whereas Sachin Sharma (from Marzi Ke Mastane) was the first runner up.

Season 7

The winner of Season 6 was Unreal Crew (Tuttmation - Tutting and Animation) whereas I Am Hip-Hop was the first runner up.

