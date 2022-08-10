Check out these actresses who REFUSED the lead role of Dua in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua

Rabb Se Hai Dua is a Zee TV show which recently went on AIR and is being loved by the audience. Before Aditi Sharma was finalized for the role of Dua, five actresses were offered Dua’s role. Here are the names.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 08:45
MUMBAI: Rabb Se Hai Dua is a Zee TV show which recently went on AIR and is being loved by the audience. It is produced by Prateek Sharma under LSD Films Private Limited and stars Aditi Sharma and Karanvir Sharma. 

The plot is about Dua who is happily married to her husband until he asks her an unusual request. Her seemingly perfect life goes for a toss when he seeks her permission to marry another woman.

Before Aditi Sharma was finalized for the role of Dua, five actresses were offered Dua’s role and they could not take up the offer for some reason.

Here are the names:

Helly Shah

Helly is a popular name in the television industry. She made her acting debut in 2010 with Zindagi Ka Har Rang...Gulaal, portraying the role of Talli. She is best known for her portrayal of Swara Sanskaar Maheshwari in Swaragini and Devanshi Pawan Bakshi in Devanshi. She was offered the role of Dua but did not quite fit the role.

Amandeep Sidhu

She has become quite famous in the world of television. She is best known as Mahi Arora in Teri Meri Ikk Jindri and now notably Mannat Kaur Dhillon in Choti Sarrdaarni. Currently, she plays Anmol Gujral in Colors TV's Naagin 06. She was offered the role of Dua but she was quite busy at that moment so refused the offer.

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer is one of the most talented and loved actresses on television. She has been a part of major shows and gained widespread popularity. But she did not wish to do television shows so refused the role of Dua.

Aalisha Panwar

Aalisha Panwar is known for her work in Colors TV's thriller Ishq Mein Marjawan. In 2021, she played Avneet in Zee TV's Teri Meri Ikk Jindri. She was offered the role of Dua but due to some unknown reason, she could not take up the offer. 

Donal Bisht

Donal is best known for her portrayal of Sharanya Bisht in Ek Deewaana Tha and Ishika Patel in Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop. She was also offered the role of Dua but she was quite busy with other projects so could not take up the offer. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

