Check out these ADORABLE MOMENTS of Rohit and Sonakshi from Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum!

11 Oct 2019 07:21 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus has always stayed committed to its promise of delivering unique content on television much to the delight of the audience. And one show that has charmed viewers is Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, which stars Dipika Ibrahim and Karan V Grover.

Dipika plays the character of Sonakshi, an actress, while Karan plays Rohit, a surgeon. The two belong to different worlds and end up falling in love with each other. The viewers cannot have enough of the lead pair's chemistry.

So today, let’s take a glimpse at all the adorable moments that Rohit and Sonakshi have shared until now!



