Check out these ADORABLE MOMENTS of Rohit and Sonakshi from Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum!

Star Plus has a show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, which stars Dipika Ibrahim and Karan V Grover.



Dipika plays the character of Sonakshi, an actress, while Karan plays Rohit, a surgeon. The two belong to different worlds and end up falling in love with each other. The viewers cannot have enough of the lead pair's chemistry.



So today, let’s take a glimpse at all the adorable moments that Rohit and Sonakshi have shared until now!

