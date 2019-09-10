News

Check out these ADORABLE photos of birthday boy Karan Mehra with his son

MUMBAI: Karan Mehra is one of the most popular television actors. He is best known for playing the role of Naitik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor, who is happily married to Nisha Rawal, turns a year older today. 

Karan met Nisha on the sets of Hastey Hastey and fell for her. After dating for six years he got married to his ladylove Nisha on 24 November 2012. The couple was blessed with a baby boy Kavish on 15 June 2017. The actor took a sabbatical break from TV and was spending time with his family. The actor keeps twinning with his baby boy and shared adorable pictures on his social media handle. 

Check out some of his pictures right here: 

