Check out these intense and hot romantic moments between Vivek-Vidya in Color’s Vidya

MUMBAI: Colors' show Vidya has always managed to keep the viewers intrigued by the interesting plot. We have seen Vivek and Vidya facing lots of obstacles but are now finally married and are living a happy life.

We all know how Vidya and Vivek got married secretly so that no one in the village would come to know about it. Meanwhile, Vidya is all set to give her board exams from Delhi where Vivek has his own house.

And now, the viewers will get to see Vidya and Vivek's hot and sizzling romance in the upcoming episodes which is definitely not to be missed.

We all know how Vivek gets burnt on his chest and Vidya forcefully takes him to the bathroom to pour water on it. But instead of opening the tap, Vidya switches on the shower and both get wet.

Things turn intense and both of them indulge into some romantic moments under the shower.

The viewers are definitely going to love to see Vidya and Vivek's shower romance.

Are you excited to see Vidya and Vivek's shower romance? Tell us in the comments.