Check out THESE stunning pictures of birthday girl Surbhi Chandna

11 Sep 2019 01:19 PM

MUMBAI: The diva Surbhi Chandna has been on the block for about six years now. With every passing day, she is honing her skills and transforming herself a better version of herself. She is indeed one of the most popular television actresses who inspire her fans and followers.

The pretty lady, who is also a fashion inspiration, became a household name with her portrayal of Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaaz. Currently, she is winning hearts by playing the role of Dr. Ishani Arora in Sanjivani. Her transition from Ishqbaaaz's Annika to Sanjivani's Dr. Ishani is something that is commendable, but what is equally commendable is how she managed to wow the audiences with Ishqbaaaz in the first place after having played a mute girl in Qubool Hai.

Today, as Surbhi celebrates her birthday, we present some stunning pictures of the actress. Take a look below: 

