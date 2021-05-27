Check out these unknown facts about Rakhi Sawant

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most popular names in the world of entertainment, and recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she entered as the challenger and won the hearts of the audiences.

She was in the headlines as her mother is unwell and is being treated for cancer. She keeps posting about her health, and she has thanked a lot of film personalities like Salman Khan and Sohail Khan for helping her financially.

The actress has been saying that she is stressed about her mom's illness, and for years, she has been facing financial problems. That’s when she was looking out for work and Bigg Boss 14 happened.

Viewers loved her stint in the Bigg Boss house and had unconditionally supported the actress. Ever since her mother’s illness came into the public eye, she has gotten even more supporters and followers who keep sending good wishes to her.

These days, she gets papped as she steps out to buy the usual house stuff, and she entertains the media out there.

There are many unknown facts about the actress. Read on.

1. Rakhi Sawant’s real name is Neeru.

2. Rakhi’s father was a constable in Worli Police Station and was against her career in the entertainment business.

3. In her initial days, she worked as a server at Tina Munim's wedding. She served food at just Rs. 50.

4. In 2007, Rakhi made her debut as a singer with an album titled Super Girl.

5. At one point, she wanted to marry Baba Ramdev, and this had made headlines back then.

6. Rakhi used to get beaten up if she would dance, and that’s when she decided to leave her home and pursue her dreams.

7. In the film industry, she had to struggle a lot and was rejected serval times, but she didn’t give up and was positive. She did many successful item songs, but also bagged small roles in movies like Main Hoo Naa and Masti.

8. Rakhi has also been part of regional cinema. She has done movies in Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil.

9. She also ventured into politics and fought the elections from Mumbai as an independent candidate in the Lok Sabha elections.

10. Apparently, she said that her husband Ritesh works with Donald Trump and is almost the right hand of the ex-president.

Well, no doubt that Rakhi has come up the hard way, and today, she has a crazy fan following.

