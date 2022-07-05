Check out these unmissable moments with Ranveer Singh in Dance India Dance Lil' Masters

MUMBAI: From making a shocking revelation about Padmaavat to dancing with Mouni Roy and having a fan moment with Sonali Bendre, Ranveer Singh truly had a gala time on DID L’il Masters

Over the last three decades, Zee TV has been instrumental in providing the Indian youth with a global platform to showcase their singing, dancing, and acting talent. The channel's most iconic dance reality show, Dance India Dance, also revolutionized the landscape of dance in the country when it first began to air in 2009. Over the last 13 years, the platform has stood testimonial to the sheer passion and love that India holds in its heart towards dance. After giving the audience a glimpse of this year's mind-blowing talent, Zee TV recently launched its top-rated reality show for the youngest dancing talent in the country - DID L'il Masters Season 5.

Since its launch, viewers have been having a gala time watching the young dancing sensations put up some incredible acts’ week after week. However, this Saturday, viewers are in for a special treat as Ranveer Singh will grace DID L’il Masters as a guest. While the talented youngsters impressed the special guests and the judges during the shoot, it was Ranveer Singh who set the DID L'il Masters stage on fire with his energetic moves and hilarious antics. But that’s not it! He didn’t miss any chance to goof around and joke with the judges.

While he entertained one and all during the shoot, it was his shocking revelation about Padmaavat that truly left everyone surprised. After Aarav’s mesmerizing act, Ranveer revealed the story behind the viral hook step of the Khalibali song. He revealed how everyone, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, were in a fix and didn’t know how to make a hook step for the song easy to learn, while also famous. That’s when Ranveer came up with a suggestion that actually showcased his character’s desperation to get Rani Padmavati and his actions caught everyone’s eyes. That’s how they came up with the viral hook step.

Apart from his surprising revelation, Ranveer also had a fan moment with the gorgeous Sonali Bendre. The actor has been Sonali’s fan since a kid and while they had crossed paths several times, this was the first time he was shooting with her. Hence, he took the opportunity and enacted a few iconic scenes from her popular movies. Not only this, but the actor also set the stage on fire as he performed with the beautiful Mouni Roy on Ainvayi Ainvayi.

Apart from all the fun he had with the judges, Ranveer also became the L’il Masters favourite as he joined them during their tribute act, helped give Appun’s Dadaji a makeover, while also preparing a rap song on momos. After the shoot wrapped up, he also shot reels with Sonali and Mouni on the stage of DID L’il Masters.

While there was no dull moment with Ranveer Singh on the stage, wait till you see the extravagant dance performance by all the fantastic contestants this weekend!

To witness the mesmerising acts by these young talents, tune into DID L'il Masters this Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM, only on Zee TV