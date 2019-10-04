Check out these UNSEEN photos from Hina Khan’s birthday celebration

MUMBAI: Hina Khan came into limelight after working in the soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her popularity escalated to a new level when she played the negative role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Now, she is gearing up for her film projects. On the personal front, she recently celebrated her birthday in a grand way.



Weeks before her birthday, Hina kick-started her birthday celebrations by cutting cakes, and going for date nights with beau Rocky Jaiswal and of course, some shopping. And on the D-Day, i.e. 2 October 2019, as Hina turned 32, she celebrated the day with friends and family. Going by Hina’s birthday photos, wherein Hina is seen wearing an all black dress, she had a whale of a time as she was surrounded by all her loved ones.



Yesterday, Erica Fernandes shared a series of unseen photos from Hina Khan’s birthday wherein the Kasautii Zindagii Kay gang are seen having fun. And today, Hina took to social media to thank everyone for all the wishes as she wrote, “Birthday love #Blessed Thank you All.” In the photos, we can see Hina, all de glam , posing with a bunch of gifts and flowers and while in one photo, she is seen feeding a slice of cake to her daddy, in another she is seen hugging Rocky Jaiswal. Also, Hina Khan shared a photo with Vikram Bhatt, who is the director of Hacked and currently, after wrapping up the Mumbai schedule of Hacked, Hina Khan will jet off to Lucknow for the second schedule of the film.



Take a look below: