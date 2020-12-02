Check out this throwback video of when Anupama actress Rupali Ganguly wanted to leave the Bigg Boss house

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is one of the top actresses in telly town. She rose to fame with her performance in Sanjivani and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

After working in the serial Parvarish, she took a break from television to embrace motherhood.

Now, she is back with a bang in the serial Anupamaa as the lead protagonist. The serial went on air recently and has already made a place in the audience’s heart. Viewers are loving her as Anupamaa.

Let’s rewind to when our very own Anupama was a part of Bigg Boss Season 1 and one of the strongest contestants of the house.

We came across a video where the actress was seen telling fellow contestant Rakhi Sawant that she wants to leave the Bigg Boss house and doesn’t want to be locked anymore with fake people.

She adds she will be happy if she gets evicted as there are no true friendships here and everyone is just playing the game.

