Check out this transformation of Jannat from a chid artist to a superstar !

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media and enjoys a huge fan following.

The leading actress is also an internet sensation and she keeps posting videos of her. Jannat started her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa that aired on Colors’ TV. After that, she was seen in many serials and Bollywood projects as a child artist, and had gained immense popularity and applause for her performances.



Her breakthrough performance was when she essayed the role of Pankti on Colors’ most popular show Tu Aashiqu. The serial was a huge success and Jannat’s character became a household name. Being an internet sensation, she also won the Icon of the Year award.

Now one of her fan clubs shared a collage and showed her transformation - from being a child artist to a superstar today.

Check out the post below :