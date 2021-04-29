Check out this unknown secret of Helly Shah which is revealed on the sets of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

MUMBAI: Helly Shah is one of the most popular divas on the small screen. The actress is currently seen as Ridhima Rai Singhania in Colors' show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

The talented diva is romancing Rrahul Sudhir on the show and fans are loving this brand new jodi of the small screen.

Well, Helly is quite in demand these days, thanks to the success of her show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

While Helly has a whopping 2.7 million followers on Instagram, the actress is also extremely active on Youtube.

We all know that the show's shooting is currently taking place in Goa.

The cast and crew of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 are having a ball of a time while shooting and enjoying the lovely ambience in Goa.

And now, a video is doing the rounds of social media where we can see how Helly is looking stunning in black dress.

It seems she is all set for a dip in the pool but there's something that everyone discovers about her.

Well, Helly doesn't know swimming.

Take a look:

It seems the star cast had a fun time as they enjoy such light-hearted moments after their hectic schedules.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is an Indian romantic thriller television series produced by Yash A Patnaik. The series aired on Colors TV from 13 July 2020 to 13 March 2021. However, the show went digital and is now streaming exclusively on Voot Select from 15 March 2021.

