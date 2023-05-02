Check out this video of when Karan Kundrra revealed that he doesn’t love Tejasswi Prakash and broke down in tears

Karan and Tejasswi are one of the most loved and celebrated couples of television. Now we came across a video where one can see Karan expressing his love for Tejasswi.
MUMBAI :Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants on Bigg Boss Season 15, and Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show while Tejasswi was declared as the winner of the show.

The fans loved their chemistry and have given them a cute ship name - #TejRan – and they love the chemistry they share.

After the show, the fans are still showering a lot of love and support on them and call them an iconic real-life couple.

These days, both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go and are again in the news often.

It’s almost been a year since Tejasswi Prakash was announced as the winner of the show.

The actors have many fan clubs dedicated to them. Now one of the fan clubs recently shared a video of Karan from his Bigg Boss days, where he could be seen telling Rashami Desai that he didn’t love Tejasswi and breaks down. Rashami replies saying that she knows that he loves her a lot and tells him to calm down so that he can understand what she needs to say.

Well, in the video one can see the pain that Karan is going through, and how much he loved Tejasswi Prakash. There is no wonder that they are considered as one of the most loved couples on television.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

