Check out THIS video to see the beautiful chemistry between Asim and Shehnaaz

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is doing extremely well for itself, and the contestants have already made their place in the hearts of the audience.

This season, the show is filled with a lot of ups and downs in the relationships between the contestants, and almost every week, there are massive fights in the house, which is giving enough content to the viewers.

Shehnaz, Siddharth and Asim’s friendship was liked by the viewers. Especially in a house like Bigg Boss where relationships are very fickle, to see a group of friends standing by each other amazing.

The trio is known as the Siddharth Shukla gang, and they're a lot of fan clubs dedicated to them.

But then the friendship went for a toss, and the three parted ways, while Shehnaaz and Siddarth remained friends Asim and Siddarth kept locking horns with each other and had massive fights in the house.

Now a fan of these two shared a video where you can see the glimpses of these two, where they are sharing a loving a friendship and its also focuses on the beautiful bond that they share.

There is no second thoughts there that Asim and Shehnaaz’s friendship once was loved by the audience and was missed when they had a downfall.

Check out the video below: