Check out this video where Ravi, Karan and Arjun are seen dancing their hearts out...

MUMBAI: Ravi Dubey, Karan Wahi and Arjun Bijlani are the most loved actors of television and where in this comparative industry where friendships are very difficult to maintain these three have managed to be good friends and also proved the thinking wrong that actors can’t be friends.

The trio have a massive fan following and are loved by the audience, now we came across a video where the three are shaking their leg on the song gallan goodiyaan from Dil Dhadakne Do.

In the video, you can the three trying to do the signature step and the trio is seen having a lot of fun.

There is no doubt that the friendship is strong and special.

Check out the video below :