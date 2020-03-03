News

Check out this video where Ravi, Karan and Arjun are seen dancing their hearts out...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Mar 2020 07:21 PM

MUMBAI: Ravi Dubey, Karan Wahi and Arjun Bijlani are the most loved actors of television and where in this comparative industry where friendships are very difficult to maintain these three have managed to be good friends and also proved the thinking wrong that actors can’t be friends.  

The trio have a massive fan following and are loved by the audience, now we came across a video where the three are shaking their leg on the song gallan goodiyaan from Dil Dhadakne Do.

In the video, you can the three trying to do the signature step and the trio is seen having a lot of fun.

There is no doubt that the friendship is strong and special.

Check out the video below :

Tags Ravi Dubey Karan Wahi Arjun Bijlani Dil Dhadakne Do friendship good friend TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here