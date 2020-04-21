Check out Vishal Dadlani's priceless reaction post-Sunny Hindustani’s performance

MUMBAI: Sunny Hindustani became a household name after winning India's most popular singing reality show Indian Idol 10. The talented artist participated in the show to spread the charm of his mesmerising voice and he gave back-to-back hit performances in every episode.

He won accolades not just from the judges but also from the viewers and all the celebrity guests.

The ace singer also managed to bag the trophy and the reason behind his victory is his hard work and dedication.

Now we came across a when Vishal did a special thing for Sunny post his performance.

Sunny sang the song Ye jo halka halka surur hai and stumped the audience and the judges.

His singing touched Vishal’s heart and the music director got emotional. He told Neha that music gives the best feeling ever.

He told Sunny that musicians who live with music are the luckiest people on this earth as in music there is peace.

Vishal then touched Sunny feet which he has never done ever as his performance was that good.



The celebrity guest said that this is success and hard work the person who Sunny was who used to clean other people shoes, today a renowned music director is touching his feet.

This is a perfect example of hard work and if you have talent then nothing can stop you from achieving success.

Well, there is no doubt that he is one the top most singers and soon will be seen singing for a T – series movie.

( VIDEO CREDIT : YOUTUBE, ATV GOLA BAZAR, SONTY TV)