Check out what Asim Riaz has to say about ladylove Himanshi Khurana

MUMBAI: The thirteenth season of popular and controversial reality TV series Bigg Boss came to an end by declaring Sidharth Shukla as the winner. Asim Riaz, who also won hearts with his performance, became the first runner-up.

Apart from fights, tasks, and fun elements, something that grabbed everyone’s attention was Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s adorable chemistry. Season 13 wrapped up a few months ago, but the lovebirds are still making headlines.

Post Bigg Boss 13, Asim and Himanshi’s love story has become the talk of the town.

While many are supporting the couple, there has also been a section of fans which is not in favour of Himanshi and has called it a fake love story.

It was also believed that the actor's brother Umar and father did not approve of Himanshi; however, those rumours were squashed soon after Himanshi partied with his family.

The duo has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all. Now we came across a video where Asim is seen praising Himashi. It sees how he can’t stop praising her.

In the video, he is seen telling Himanshi that she is so beautiful and that as days are passing by, she is getting prettier and that he loves her a lot.

Himanshi, in return, asks him that if 24 X 7 he thinks only about her, to which, Asim replies saying that she is only in his mind.

Asim and Himanshi time and again have shown their PDA through social media and given their fans and the audience major couple goals.

There is no doubt that the two make a very adorable and lovely couple.

