Check out what Karan Kundra and Mohsin Khan do on the sets of the show

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television and fans loved watching the chemistry and love story of Kartik and Naira.

The show saw a change in the storyline as the makers decided to end the character of Naira and introduce Shivangi Joshi as a new character.

Initially, it was tough for the audience to watch Karik romance any other character. But slowly now they have accepted Sirat and they do love the jodi of Kartik and Sirat.

Along with Sirat another character was introduced by the makers that was of Ranveer which is been played by Karan Kundra and thus began a love triangle story between the three.

We saw how Kartik realized that Sirat only loved Ranveer and thus he tries to get them married.

Mohsin is quite active on his social media accounts and he keeps sharing about the show and especially the BTS moments from the sets of the show.

Now we came across a photo where Kartik is seen posting with Ranveer and the two looking dashing as usual.

Mohsin shared the photo and captioned it saying cheers! To all the volleyball matches that they had.

Seems like post the shoots the two have had loads of fun and have chit – chatted and played games off the sets.

Well, there is no doubt that it’s a treat to watch both of them on screen together where one is positive while the other is negative.

