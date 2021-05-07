Check out what Parth Samthaan had to say about Jennifer Winget and Hina Khan

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most loved actors on television and has a massive fan following.

The actor was last seen in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, where he essayed the role of Anurag Basu and became a household name. His pairing with Erica Fernandes was loved by the audience.

These days, Parth is busy shooting for his debut web series, which will be produced by Ekta Kapoor, where he is essaying the role of a don.

The actor is quite active on his social media platforms and keeps his fans updated.

He is making headlines these days as his digital web series Main Hero Bo Raha Hu has finally streamed on ALTBalaji and ZEE5, and he has gotten a good response from the audience for his performance.

ALSO READ: Parth Samthaan reveals why he doesn’t prefer online training, warns fans to stay away from it )

Now, we came across a video where Parth is seen talking about Jennifer Winget and Hina Khan.

Parth was asked what he thinks about Jennifer to which the actor said that he finds her very hot, attractive, and beautiful.

He was asked the same about Hina, to which the actor said that he thinks she is a very strong-headed person and he really looks up to her for that quality.

Well, Parth hasn’t shared screen space with Jennifer, and no doubt that they will make a killer pair, whereas we have seen the actor with Hina Khan in Kasautii Zindagi Kay.

It would be to die for to watch Parth and Jennifer together. What do you think?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ Parth Samthaan reveals what he craves for the most, and it has a connection with his fans! )