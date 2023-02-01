Check out what’s waiting ahead this year for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Samrat aka Yogendra

Yogendra keeps trying his hand on different types of outfits and posts them on social media. Moreover, he has also been a part of many ad commercials.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 01/02/2023 - 21:08
MUMBAI: Yogendra Vikram Singh is one of the most popular and admired actors in the entertainment industry. He has been a part of films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil girl, Baabarr, NH10, Mirza Juuliet, Trapped and Saand Ki Aankh among others.

Apart from films, he has also worked in television shows like Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki. He is a complete fitness and fashion freak. Yogendra keeps trying his hand on different types of outfits and posts them on social media. Moreover, he has also been part of many ad commercials.

Also read: Year Ender! Check out the top 5 favourite male characters that sadly ended

Yogendra was last seen in the popular Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as Samrat. He really spread his magic on the screen so well that even after exiting the show, people still want to see more of his character.

Yogendra is very active on social media and posts some great updates to keep the fans entertained. This time, he posted a story on Instagram where he gets an answer to how his new year 2023 is going to be and what special is going to happen.

Check out the post below:

How do you feel about this prediction?

What would you do if this was a prediction for you?

Tell us your answers in the comment box.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Diwali Dhamaka! Saavi and Sai to enter Chavan Niwas

