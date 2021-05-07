Check out what Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani fame Debattama Saha does when she experiences mood swings

MUMBAI: Debattama Saha has become a household name for her role Anokhi in Star Plus' show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani has been entertaining the viewers ever since the first episode. The storyline of the much-loved show has kept the viewers hooked to their television screens.

We have seen how Shaurya and Anokhi have faced several challenges in the past. However, fate has always brought them together.

Shaurya is a professor in a college while Anokhi is his student in Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani.

While Shaurya and Anokhi are going through some tough times in their lives on the show, it seems Debattama is going through the same in real life as well.

Actors tend to work for hectic hours on a daily basis which leaves them exhausted. Tired and mood swings are some things that everyone goes through.

Debattama is also going through the same and she has found a way to pamper herself.

The actress reveals what instantly lifts up her mood and it is a yummy cheesecake.

Take a look:

Debattama seems to be a diehard sweet lover and loves gorging on some yummy desserts to make herself feel rejuvenated.

Well, this is a great way to be happy when you are feeling low.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani started airing on Star Plus in December 2020. The show is produced by DJ's Creative Unit. Debattama Saha and Karanvir Sharma play the lead roles. The show is the remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Mohor.

