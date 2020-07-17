Check out what Shivangi and Moshin did to irritate their choreographer on the set

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently one of the most popular TV serials. With its intriguing tale and beautiful performance of the cast, the show has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the television screens.

The show stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead roles of Naira and Kartik respectively and their on-screen chemistry is immensely popular among the viewers.

In fact, their on-screen chemistry is one of the prime reasons for the show’s soaring popularity.

Their off-screen romance has also gathered steam and has been written about a lot in the recent past.

Now we came across a video where one can see how Moshin and Shivangi are seen disturbing their choreographer on set.

(ALSO READ: Shivangi Joshi had THIS to say about co-star Mohsin Khan )

In the video, one can see how Moshin and Naira are irritating their dance master by keeping on asking questions to him, and finally he shows them what’s written on his cap which says no questions.

Fans have commented that they look so adorable with each other and they are their role models.

Today the two are the most iconic couples of television and is loved by the audiences as they connect to their story and characters.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to tellychakkar.com

(ALSO READ: Check out Mohsin-Shivangi's mind-blowing audition video from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai )