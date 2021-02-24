Check out what Shraddha Arya does when she sees her ex

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses of the small screen. The diva is currently seen as Preeta in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya.

The actress is leaving no stone unturned to entertain the viewers with her stellar performance on the show. Shraddha's on-screen jodi with Dheeraj Dhoopar has been working wonders. Karan and Preeta's jodi has become everyone's favourite.

Being a public figure, celebrities' personal life is always under scrutiny.

Shraddha's personal life too has become the talk of the town. We all know Shraddha dated Alam Singh Makkar and the duo also participated in Nach Baliye 9. However, the duo called it quits post the show.

The actress is now single and her recent Instagram story suggests so.

Take a look:

Isn't it funny?

Shraddha's sense of humour in this post is quite hilarious and also extremely relatable to many.

The pretty diva has previously been a part of many TV shows like Tumhari Paakhi, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Dream Girl, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, among others.

