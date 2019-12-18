News

Check out what Taarak Mehta’s Babita aka Munmun Dutta’s CASUAL DAY looks like…

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Dec 2019

MUMBAI: SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a comedy that is loved and enjoyed by all. It has engaged the audiences for over a decade and continues to be one of the longest running shows. The Neela Telefilms’ show has attained cult status on the small screen.

Munmun Dutta plays the role of Babita in the show and she is not only beautiful but the audience love her fun banters with Jethalal too.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps posting pictures about all what she is upto in her personal life as well. While most of the times she is busy shooting, there are some days which are easy going. Munmun shared pictures of herself and mentioned how her casual day looks like…

past seven days