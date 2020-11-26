Check out what Yeh Jaddu Hai Jinn Ka fame Aditi Sharma plans to do during the New Year

MUMBAI: Aditi Sharma was last seen in Star Plus' popular show Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka. The show went off air recently and the diehard fans are already missing it.

The entire star cast had a gala time as they wrapped up the shoot. Aditi has already been quite emotional about the show going off-air.

While fans are eagerly waiting for the actors to be seen in different projects, none of them has announced their next.

New Year is just a month away and everyone is in a holiday mood. While the pandemic doesn't seem to end soon, everyone is trying to adopt the new normal, even the celebs.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Aditi was asked about her New year plans for the year 2020.

The actress said, "I am planning to celebrate the New Year with my family this year. I'm hoping there's no lockdown by the year-end so that I can step out for a nice vacay with my family."

Aditi further added, "I am planning to go to Goa to ring in the New Year with my family as it would be fun. We haven't been able to go anywhere this year because of the pandemic. But Goa would be quite fun to visit with family."

Well, Aditi has already plans for her New Year and she seems extremely excited about it.

