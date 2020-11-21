Check out who is Paras Kalnawat's BFF on the set of Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa is one of the most popular drama series. The TV show has been garnering positive responses from the viewers since its inception.

Anupamaa has been topping the TRP charts for quite some time now. The show's stellar star cast is the major reason behind Anupamaa's rising popularity.

We have seen how the cast members of the show keep sharing amazing pictures and videos straight from the sets of the show.

And now, one of the actresses of Anupamaa Nidhi Shah who portrays the role of Kinjal Dave recently had a question and answer session on Instagram with her fans.

The actress gave some beautiful responses to the fans' questions. One of them asked Nidhi to name her BFF from the set of Anupamaa.

The actress didn't just reveal the name but also shared a fun video with an Instagram filter.

Take a look:

Well, Paras Kalnawat is a hot favourite among the star cast and gets along really well with everyone.

In fact, the viewers have also seen how this on-screen devar and bhabhi have fun on the set.

