Check out why Kanika Mann is getting many audition calls after the recent Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega track

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega has been entertaining the viewers ever since the beginning.

The show witnessed several twists and turns in the story leaving the viewers intrigued. Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega saw a leap post the lockdown where a lot of characters made an exit from the show and new characters were introduced.

The show's track is currently focussing on how Guddan is back and everyone in her family is thinking that it's her spirit.

In an exclusive chat with Kanika Mann, the actress opened up about the current track and how she is portraying 4 different roles in the show.

Each and every character which is being portrayed by Kanika is quite different.

The actress had a hilarious take on how portraying so many different roles in one show landed her with several audition calls.

Kanika said, "I used to get more calls for the auditions than I used to get before.

the actress further added, "People have seen me in so many different avatars in one show that they are imagining me playing varied characters."

Well, Kanika also feels extremely thankful that she is getting to explore so much in her first TV show itself.

