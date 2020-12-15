Check out why Siddharth Nigam couldn't stop shivering after THIS shot on Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga sets

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is the heartthrob of the nation. The actor started his career at a very young age and is ruling several hearts with his performance.

Sid is currently seen playing the titular role of Aladdin in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The show is successfully running on small screens for almost two years now.

Well, we all know how Siddharth is a pro when it comes to performing stunts and showing off his talent.

In a video doing the rounds of social media, Siddharth just couldn't stop shivering after he gave a shot.

Take a look:

The actor was fully drenched for a scene and was shivering. Well, we all cover ourselves in a blanket when we shiver but Sid chose to show off his dance moves to cope up with his shivering.

We are totally impressed with Sid's amazing dancing skills and his moves are just too amazing to be missed.

