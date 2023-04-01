Check out Woh Toh Hai Albelaa fame Hiba Nawab’s ‘Perfect’ singing

Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. Hiba Nawab has a secret talent and she is ‘perfect’ at it!
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite tv shows to your screens so you’ll don’t miss out on the happenings around them! Woh Toh Hai Albelaa has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The pair of Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab is loved by the masses.

We know that the audience diligently waits to capture every episode of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa on their TV screens and get engrossed in the plot.

However, we are of the opinion that our readers enjoy knowing what goes on behind the scenes and around their favorite TV stars just as much.

Similarly, now we came across a clip from the sets.

We must say that Hiba is an excellent singer and though she was mocked for the same, we commend her spirit to continue and absolutely loved her rendition of 'Perfect'.

We are so glad that our favorite stars get along so well behind the camera too!

Meanwhile on the show, we see that Kanha comes across Saachi who looks exactly like Sayuri and Kanha has to decode this mystery and find out who Saachi actually is. Now, Sachi hides Kanha’s wallet and he is looking for it.

However, Saachi reaches the Chaudry niwas and recalls her past, revealing that she is in fact Sayuri and is nervous to go inside or in front of Kanha as she won’t be able to be strong.

Vikrant has followed Sayuri and is furious to see her at Kanha’s place.

