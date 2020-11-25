Check out Zain Imam and Randeep Rai's hilarious video!

MUMBAI: Zain and Randeep are very well known and popular stars of the television industry and have a massive fan following.

Zain became popular with his performance in the show Naamkaran, whereas Randeep Rai shot to fame with his role in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai.

Both actors are considered the heartthrobs of the television industry. A lesser known fact is that the two share a good bond of friendship.

Now, we came across a funny video of the two along with their friend. They shoot for a video where they are talking about their girlfriends and how they treat them.

Zain is heard saying that his girlfriend keeps fighting for him, whereas Randeep is heard saying that his girlfriend kicked him out and he had to sleep outdoors.

On the other hand, their friend says that his girlfriend is very nice and understanding, and that’s when she comes and scolds him for having fun with friends.

The video is a funny one and will leave you in splits!

Well, fans miss watching these two hunks on screen. Although Zain has been doing web series, Randeep has not been seen for quite some time. Fans are demanding that the actors work together as they would love to see them on screen.

