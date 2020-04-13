Checkout Aladdin actor, Siddharth Nigam's QUARANTINE SCHEDULE!

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the most followed and loved actors on television today.

Through his appearance both on-screen or off-screen, he has proved his mettle and has become an audience favourite not only on television but also on social media and the music video space too.

His stints in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Peshwa Bajirao, Chandra Nandini, and reality dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 had the masses go gaga over him.

He currently charms the viewers in SAB TV show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, where people are in love with his chemistry with Avneet Kaur.

Well, Siddharth has a set of close friends with whom he bonds really well and his social media account is the testimony of the same.

Along with that, we recently also reported about Siddharth being a family oriented person and that he is extremely close to his mother. He also cooked something special for his mother.

While everyone is quarantined, actors are making the best of their time doing creative things. And Siddharth shared a post of what his quarantine schedule looks like these days!

