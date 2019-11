MUMBAI: Popular star Arjun Bijlani recently celebrated his birthday in presence of his wife, son and closed celebrity friends namely Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Pearl V Puri amongst others. The birthday bash was a happening affair.

The actors danced and rejoiced the party. Naagin fame Arjun Bijlani was doing naagin dance with the new naagin Nia Sharma.

As we know, Nia Sharma will be seen playing shape shifting character in Colors’ Naagin 4.

Take a look at the video!