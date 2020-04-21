Checkout Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee's QUARANTINE SCHEDULE!

MUMBAI: Having appeared in Bigg Boss 13, the lady has has broken her stereotypical image of a docile daughter - in -law.

It feels like life has come to a standstill with the complete lockdown. It’s been more than a month that people have quarantined themselves. Along with people even celebs have taken the lockdown seriously and have been cooking and doing household things on their own.

And life is no different for Devoleena too as we stalk her social media to find that she is experimenting with her culinary skills and is rather very good at it! However, we wanted to know how her quarantine schedule looks like throughout the day.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Devoleena said ,"I'm trying to use my time creatively. I am recycling waste materials to make something worth. I enjoy doing craft. It's jst not sleep and eat for me. Also, I do use my time in keeping myself healthy. Since I have time, I engage with fans on social media too."

She elaborated, " My mother is worried and keeps checking on me as she doesn't want me to venture out. Infact, I'd like to tell my fans too that for the time being, let us compromise and live with all what is available at home. It's important to trust the government as they are also making all the possibilities available for the unfortunate and stray animals. If you want ro help, it would be better to donate than venture out to help. "

When asked about the first thing she would do post the lockdown, Devoleena added, " I'd definitely go for a drive!"

Way to go Devoleena!