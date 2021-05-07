Checkout Erica Fernandes’ GRAND BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION!

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes has turned out to be one of the biggest celebrities of the entertainment industry.

She is a powerhouse of talent and the audience certainly cannot have enough of her. Erica started her career and became instantly famous with her stint in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kii 2. She has also done some music videos and has a massive fan following. Along with a great career she also has an amazing sense of style and is a fashion diva.

She is an inspiration to allot of women and we must say that her makeup and fashion tutorials are of much help to the commoners. Erica shares a great bond with all her co-actors and her friendship with her Kasautii co-stars is proof of the same. As the diva celebrates her birthday today, a lot of her friends took to social media to wish her. Erica is also so very close to a family and she had a surprise celebration party thrown by her close family members.

Take a look:

Recently, Erica was asked about season 3 of her most loved show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, to which she said that she has no clue about it. She was also asked about her upcoming projects to which she said that she cannot speak much about her upcoming project. When the right time comes, she will talk about it.

Well, fans are excited about KRKPAB 3 and they wish that it airs soon. There have been rumours doing the rounds that the show is all set to come back with season 3 with the same star cast, and fans are super excited about it.

