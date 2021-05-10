Checkout Jiya Shankar’s HIDDEN TALENT!

MUMBAI: Jiya Shankar is one actress who has attained quite a lot of fame within a short span of time.

She is a visual delight in Sab TV’s Katelal & Sons. Playing the character of Susheela in the show, we all know about her journey and how close she is to co-star Paras Arora on the sets. Well, do you know that apart from acting, Jiya has a hidden talent?

Well, Jiya sketches very well and we are impressed with what she brought on the table. Taking to her social media, we caught Jiya in the video where she was sketching casually. We are sure that if it came to a professional level, she wouldn’t disappoint us!

For the uninitiated, Jiya bonds very well with Paras and Megha Chakroborty. In a conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Jiya had shared, “I love shooting with Paras Arora and I are like pods in a pea! We bond very well and he is someone I talk to the most. We make a lot of Instagram reels on the sets with everyone but Paras and I get along very well! On set one can call Paras my best friend as we talk about everything. Whenever something is bothering me, he is the first person I call. He is my go-to friend.

As for Megha Chakraborty, it is more about having fun loving conversations and indulging in fun things together like making reels among other things.”

Well said Jiya!