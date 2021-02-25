Checkout Naagin 5 actor Sharad Malhotra’s LOOK TRANSFORMATION!

MUMBAI: It was recently announced that Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5 is going off-air.

The supernatural show with Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandana is coming to an end and the show's spin-off titled Kuchh Toh Hai will replace the show. In his latest interview, Sharad Malhotra has spoken about his year 2020 and how amazing it was for him because of Naagin 5. He stated that his character of Veeranshu Singhania will always remain close to him.

Well, Sharad is a good actor and as much as we miss him on TV, he has been actively entertaining us throughout the years. Let us take a look at his transformation now and then…

Sharad looks like an innocent boy during the initial days of his career

In process of becoming a handsome hunk

Sharad is happy – go-lucky in nature

Sharad is indeed a gifted artist

Sharad attracts a lot of fan admiration!

The actor believes in blending in…

Sharad at his best #saturdaymood

Sharad believes in being his own boss

