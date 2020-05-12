Checkout Nakuul Mehta's DAILY ROUTINE...

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta is one of the most handsome and versatile actors our television industry can boast of.

Famous for his role of Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz, Nakuul Mehta has time and again managed to set the hotness meter soaring.

Be it with his unbeatable charm or acting skills, Nakuul manages to make millions of heads turn. Not only is he a great actor, he is also a superb host. The lad was also quite admired for his role in Star Plus’ Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara opposite Disha Parmar.

He was seen in Zee 5's web show Never Kiss Your Best Friend. Well, actors usulaly follow a strict diet regime as they have to maintain those looks and fit body. Let's take a look at all what Nakuul Mehta's routine is like...

According to reports, as a part of Nakuul's morning ritual, he practises oil pulling and starts his day with warm water and honey followed by a fruit. Post working out, he induslges into eggs or oats.

His lunch consists of ragi or bajra roti or quinoa or rice along with dal and vegetable. He makes sure to incporporate spinach into his daily meal. His evening snack comprises or white eggs or hummus along with a snack. At night post meal, if he is still hungry, Nakuul has cow almond milk which makes him feel full.

