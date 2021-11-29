Checkout newly married Shraddha Arya and hubby Rahul Nagal’s ROMANTIC video!

MUMBAI : The newly married Shraddha Arya is glowing and how!

Shraddha Arya has ditched her ‘Miss’ status and has found her Mr perfect in Rahul Nagal, a naval officer.

Shraddha, who plays the lead role in Kundali Bhagya, tied the knot to Rahul on November 16 in Delhi. Her wedding festivities were talk of the town and all-over social media. Fans are still pouring their love for their favourite TV star.

And now the actress has surprised her fans by uploading a romantic video along with her hubby where she is seen flaunting her engagement ring and her candid moments from the wedding.

Take a look!