Checkout Story Nine Months Ki actor Aaskhay Mishra’s HIDDEN TALENT!

Sony Entertainment Television has recently launched Story 9 Months Ki.

The fiction show is a progressive and entertaining story that features Sukriti Kandpal as Alia Shroff and Aashay Mishra as Sarangdhar Pandey in the lead roles. Well, we recently reported about Aakshay being one of those actors who did not leave his education for his passion of acting mid-way but made sure to pursue Engineering before he ventured into acting.

Well, we must say that Aakshay is a man of many talents.

Not only is he a brilliant student, but he is also a talented artist as he plays the beautiful piano! His hands are magical and his music acts as food for the soul.

Take a look:

Currently seen in Story Nine Months Ki, the show narrates a fresh tale of two characters, who belong to completely different backgrounds. Alia Shroff is a successful and ambitious businesswoman, who is a go-getter in life whereas Sarangdhar Pandey is a budding and aspiring writer. Alia Shroff decides to have a child through IVF technique and is looking for a suitable donor. She believes a single mother can raise a child. On the other hand, Sarangdhar, who hails from Mathura, leaves for Mumbai to pursue his big dreams.

