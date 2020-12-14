News

Checkout Sudhanshu Pandey and Rushad Rana aka Vanraj and Aniruddh’s BROMANCE on the sets of Star Plus’ Anupamaa

While their chemistry so far has been an interesting watching of how they have opposite perspectives, Sudhanshu and Rushad bond extremely well on the sets.

By ShachiTapiawala
14 Dec 2020 04:49 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Anupamaa is a remake of Marathi show Aayi Kuthe Kai Karte. Looking at the amazing storyline, the show has been re-made in Hindi.

Featuring Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly in the lead roles, the show is about how Anupamaa selflessly does things for her family and showers unconditional love on them despite not being treated well. The casting is on point and the viewers can relate to the storyline of the show. Well, some actors might be at loggerheads on television, however off the screens, there are very good friends! In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Sudhanshhu had mentioned about his bond with Rupali Ganguly how he has known her for 20 years now and they are good friends.

Well there is another actor who is seen at loggerheads with Sudhanshu on the show. We are talking about Anirudh aka Rushad Rana. While their chemistry so far has been an interesting watching of how they have opposite perspectives, Sudhanshu and Rushad bond extremely well on the sets.

Sudhanshu recently even posted a reel through which we assume there is a lot of bromance between them!

Take a look:

Isn’t it interesting? 

