Checkout Taarak Mehta actor Amit Bhatt aka Champaklal's fun videos with his wife

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows of all times. It is one of the few shows which have given name and fame not only to the leads but to the entire star cast.

One of the very popular characters in the show is Champak Chacha played by actor Amit Bhatt. Amit is playing a character ahead of his age without the fear of being typecast. He plays a character that is around 20 years older than his real age. Also, an unknown fact is that Amit is 4 years younger than his on-screen son Jethalal played by actor Dilip Joshi. The make-up and acting skills does wonders and makes Champak Chacha stand out of the crowd and be relatable.

While the audience love Champak Chacha's onscreen family, they are not quite aware about actor Amit Bhatt's real family. He has been married to Kruti for a decade now and is a proud father of twin sons.

In the midst of lockdown, Amit has been entertaining his fans with his fun TikTok video. And guess what Amit’s wife has too joined him.

Take a look at these fun videos!